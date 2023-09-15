The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Preparations for Rosh Hashanah (this year Friday evening, Sept. 15 through Sunday night, Sept. 17) often take me back to the pivotal year of 2001. That year, my experience of the Jewish High Holidays was a powerful and lasting memory.

I was a Yeshiva student in Israel at the time and was tasked with coordinating a mission of 25 rabbinical students to lead services in Jewish communities in western Ukraine. Long years of Soviet suppression of religion had had an impact that was difficult to shake off — locals relied on us, as they knew little about Jewish customs or how to read Hebrew.

Rosh Hashanah began that year on Sept. 17, so we scheduled a flight from Tel Aviv to Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv for the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 11.

My luggage was packed, and the taxi was booked when the news unfolded that there had been a deliberate terror attack on the World Trade Center in New York. All flights were grounded. Suddenly, days before Rosh Hashanah, our New Year plans were left in limbo.

The world was shattered that day. The most powerful country in the world — one that had not seen an attack of this magnitude since Pearl Harbor — was consumed with uncertainty for the future and fear for the present. It brought even greater meaning to the Rosh Hashanah liturgy, “Concerning countries; judgment is pronounced on this day — which for war and which for peace ….”

When flights resumed a few days later, we were able to make it to Zhytomyr shortly before the holiday began. Residents, scarred by years of communist terror, greeted us with enthusiasm. Their yellow-painted brick synagogue was the last one standing out of 40 synagogues that once operated in the city. They had worked hard in the years since the fall of the Iron Curtain to rebuild their community, and they took pride in what they achieved. They knew precious little about their heritage and were eager to learn more.

We helped them conduct services, navigate the prayer books, read from the Torah scroll, and sound the Shofar, which is the central activity of Rosh Hashanah. We then sat together for the holiday meals, singing Chassidic melodies in Ukrainian and Russian, languages used interchangeably in those early post-Soviet years.

Ukraine had only regained its independence a decade or so earlier and faced continued, sometimes existential challenges, and yet the Americans that year seemed like the less fortunate ones. Ukraine became independent without bloodshed with the signing of the Belovezha Accords. The United States was about to embark on the longest-lasting war in its history.

Which for war, and which for peace.

Many of our prayers that year were for the people of the United States. We thought about those who perished. We prayed for the firefighters and first responders who heroically risked — and gave up — their lives so that others could live. We prayed that the optimism for the future and peace in the present prevalent in Ukraine would soon exist in the U.S. as well.

Today, more than two decades later, the world has once again reversed. Americans are living in safety and peace, and now the people of Ukraine are in need of our prayers and support amid the largest war on the European continent since World War II.

Which for war, and which for peace.