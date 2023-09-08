The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) is failing Tucson and the state. It appears to be more concerned with TEP’s profitability than affordable, sustainable electric power. There is far more at stake here than the return on equity for TEP’s stockholders. The ACC cannot allow the state’s electrical utilities to continue pumping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and vaporizing the state’s dwindling water supplies. Water vapor is the most prevalent greenhouse gas. It only stays in the atmosphere for a week. But we don’t want to be adding it to the air above our cities while we are trying to keep them cool.

A substantial portion of TEP’s equity is tied to the century-old model of generating power using fossil fuels at distances far removed from its customers and transmitting it to them. With the advent of renewable energy technologies and power storage, mostly fossil-fuel-free distributed power generation and microgrids capable of “islanding” themselves in a grid-wide outage offer a more reliable and less expensive model.

In 2018 TEP spent $190 million to replace its current Tucson gas generators with 10 reciprocating internal combustion engine (RICE) generators. According to the US Energy Information Agency, it could have purchased the equivalent amount of battery storage for about $129,000,000. Those batteries could have been charged by customer-owned and third party solar with the power returned to them when customer use exceeded what their panels produced. But the ACC allowed the utilities to end net metering and curtail other incentives for customers installing solar.

The utilities used the “duck curve” as an argument for curtailing these incentives.

“The duck curve — named after its resemblance to a duck — shows the difference in electricity demand and the amount of available solar energy throughout the day.”

What it shows is the need for more battery storage to cover the few hours when production from solar panels decreases while demand increases — not the need for less fuel-efficient peaker generators operating only a few hours a day or weeks of the year.

The development of long-duration energy storage technology is needed to cover “dark doldrums” — extended periods when little wind or solar energy is generated”. But for that to happen, “deep structural changes are going to have to be made in the way utilities and regulators model the electrical system and how they plan for growth, capacity and transmission.”

Much, if not all, of the power Tucsonans need to stay comfortable in the current and future heat waves could come from customer and third-party-owned solar — and there would be no planet boiling greenhouse gases. TEP’s Clean Energy Tracker shows on July 28th it was still producing 80% of its power using fossil fuels when production from renewable sources peaked. My solar panels provided the grid with surplus power from 7:33 a.m. to 3:09 p.m. At 12:58 p.m. my solar production peaked, still providing the grid with 2595 excess watts. At the same time TEP was supplying its customers with 1975 megawatts of power, only 355 of which came from renewable sources.

TEP still has a role to play in storing power and managing the grid. It can purchase utility scale storage less expensively and use it much more efficiently than its customers. But unlike the state’s for-profit utilities, most TEP customers do not require even a 9.15% return on equity to invest in power generation. In these times of rampant inflation and low interest rates, most customers would be satisfied with a reasonable return on their investment. However, the ACC has allowed the utilities to minimize that return.

For Tucson and Arizona solar coupled with battery storage is a particularly good fit. The ACC should no longer be allowed to stand in the way of our transition to affordable, reliable, and sustainable power.