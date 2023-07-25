The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

From brushing off environmental concerns to ignoring the needs of Native American communities on whose lands mining projects are often located, irresponsible mining has unfortunately hampered the reputation of mining in general. The assumption that all mining is inherently bad for the environment and Indigenous people has become widely accepted, but we know as social scientists that it is untrue and dangerous for everyone in the United States, Native Americans included. Irresponsible mining should be condemned — but responsible mining is crucial to preserving our way of life; it’s essential that all stakeholders work together to enable responsible, successful mining projects.

Mining critical minerals in the United States is just that — critical. Critical minerals are essential to life as we know it. Without them, we would lack the cell phones that society has grown to rely upon, and the transition to green energy and a more sustainable future could be dramatically slowed or worse, halted in its tracks. China is dominating the production of tungsten, antimony, and rare-earth elements, among others, and Russia the platinum-group elements. The United States faces an ever-increasing risk of supply chain disruption as tensions with these regions grow. It is imperative that we become less dependent on other nations for our critical mineral supply and draw on our own country’s resources.

The consequences of not doing so are immense. In addition to risking our way of life, the economic losses, including for Native American people, will be staggering. Mining is a necessary component of economic development for many Native American communities. It is one of the only industries attracted to the rural areas where many Native American people live that can bring business and jobs on the scale needed to build a new and substantial local economy.

Increasingly, non-Indigenous people assume that Indigenous people worldwide monolithically oppose mining. In fact, many Indigenous people are deeply interested in mining their lands, yet experience or perceive a lack of respect from mining companies. They demand proper engagement before and during the mining process before acceding to projects that can have immense social and environmental risks. In 2007, over 200 British Columbia First Nation Chiefs and representatives collectively authored the BC First Nations Mineral Exploration and Mining Action Plan, which affirms that mining can be a desirable economic tool for Indigenous communities: “Indigenous Peoples, where they have provided their free, prior and informed consent, benefit … from all phases of a growing, safe, environmentally responsible and viable mining industry that enhances the sustainability, vitality, health, culture and prosperity of our communities.”

Responsible, sustainable mining in the United States is achievable if all stakeholders work together. Globally accepted standards such as those required by the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), which requires members’ CEOs to meet and report against ten guiding principles twice per year, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which audits environmental and social performance including human rights, help cultivate fulfilling relationships. These standards ensure that companies are performing the required consultations and engagement when laws alone fail to hold companies accountable, which happens frequently in the United States.

Most importantly, prioritizing respectful engagement with Native American communities and other stakeholders at the outset and throughout projects is non-negotiable. Using force to manipulate these communities into abandoning their values or going over their heads to obtain permits erodes trust and usually backfires, creating delays or cancellation of projects. Conversely, establishing relationships and working closely with them yields mutually rewarding outcomes. Doing so, mining companies demonstrate their genuine investment in environmental and social considerations and alleviate issues and allegations of pollution, disregarding the concerns of Indigenous communities, and prioritization of profit over environmental and human safety. Simultaneously, the local communities reap the economic benefits of mining while preserving their cultural and environmental values. Strong bonds between mining companies and Native American people also open doors to future mutually beneficial projects.

Establishing these relationships is not easy and takes ample time, which is why so many companies attempt to cut corners. But if we look to other countries where mining companies have already devoted themselves to establishing relationships with Indigenous communities, it’s clear that the benefits are manifold. At Newmont’s Ahafo mine currently in production in Ghana, for instance, both the IFC and Newmont pledged $1.5 million dollars over three years to increase the capacity of local people to supply materials to the mine (pressroom.ifc.org). In three years, Newmont was spending $10 million USD on 120 local suppliers, which raised the standard of living in local towns and the country overall. Simultaneously, investing in locals allowed Newmont to save money on imported goods and increased its rapport amongst locals.

Responsible mining that exhibits a genuine concern for the natural world and Native American communities is not only possible, it must become our standard as mining within the United States becomes more necessary than ever.