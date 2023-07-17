The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I graduated from Rincon High School in 1969 at the height of national and world conflict. The Vietnam War, assassinations, Civil Rights upheavals, social revolutions, and drug use upheavals became the norms. At a time of pre-internet, cell phones, dozens of news broadcasts, social studies teachers and print newspapers covered all local, national, and world events. Almost all households subscribed to the Arizona Daily Star or the Tucson Citizen, and some like ours, subscribed to both despite our low income and that neither of my parents went to high school.

I developed a love of journalism at a very young age, and starting in junior high always noted my desired career choice was to be a journalist. However, back then very few female journalists covered hard news so I majored in English education and minored in journalism at the University of Arizona. Due to a fortunate series of events, I was able to work both at the same time for about 35 years before becoming a school district grants director where I was able to put my skills in writing and research to good use.

Internally, though successful as a grant writer, I missed being an English teacher back in the days when my own skills and creativity allowed me to cover the curriculum my way without writing the state standards on the blackboard every other English teacher was writing on their blackboards. And I missed writing news, features, and an editorial column for the Nogales International after my school day ended. Teaching and journalism have so changed, however, that even if I made a U-turn, neither of those careers exist in their former form and it is unlikely that local or even the state publications will exist in decades to come.

I am heartsick as I approach the time of not working in any profession that teaching without a script and true journalism are both dying and unlikely to be revived. Local broadcasters spend precious air time on un-newsworthy topics and print newspapers are a third their original size with only occasional in-depth features not scripted by their mega-owners. Even more disturbing is that very few households even subscribe to even papers available digitally and certainly few with those under 50 years of age.

Check out the results of career surveys still given in middle and high school and it is clear that very few students desire to be teachers — especially at the high-school level — and fewer yet select journalist. What does this in and of itself say about creating a free-thinking citizenship?