The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

The best kept secret in Arizona is the impending mining catastrophe in the Patagonia Mountains. Mine supporters label Australia-based South 32’s Hermosa Mine as the largest economic development project in Santa Cruz County history. Yet the mine comes with huge costs.

The Threat to Water

South 32 will de-water the mining site — at a rate of over 6 million gallons of water per day — into the Harshaw Creek and then the Sonoita Creek watershed, home to the town’s wells. More harmful metals will be mobilized and add to those that already have entered the food chain of living species, as documented in a 2012 thesis from a University of Arizona scholar, augmented by contributions from USGS scientists. The Arizona Department of Water Quality provided the permit and that decision is now on appeal in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Dangerous Local and State Roads

Scenic state highways AZ 82 and 83, moving north of Patagonia and Sonoita’s four corners, will experience worsened traffic as approximately 180 concentrate-laden trucks are estimated to move each day up and down these dangerously hill roads to some unspecified terminal along the I-10 corridor east of Tucson. The trucks will get sprung from the mountain mine courtesy of new park land assembled by South 32 and donated to Santa Cruz County.

High Voltage Electric Lines Erode National Forest Land and Pose a Fire Threat

Unisource, owned by Canada-based electric distribution conglomerate, Fortis, will provide electric power to the South 32 mine site by means of 60 foot tall high voltage towers and power lines that will create erosion-prone scars across publicly-owned national forest land … specifically up through Flux Canyon (south of Patagonia), a very unique wildlife habitat.

Moreover, Unisource presently proposes a power supply that is far in excess of what South 32 will need. Why? Does Unisource envision far more mining operations in the Patagonia Mountains?

Destruction of the New Economy

A new economy assiduously has grown in the Patagonia-Sonoita area over the past 40+ years following the Asarco mining bankruptcy. Asarco’s legacy is toxic tailing piles and horizontal mine shafts that still leak dangerous pollutants every day into the local watersheds in spite of repeated remediation efforts.

The University of Arizona has documented the results of this “Nature-Based Restorative Economy”: $53.7 million per year in GDP for Santa Cruz County, over 1,200 jobs, $121.7 million in business sales; and almost $5 million in state/local tax revenues. (The Nature-Based Restorative Economy in Santa Cruz County, Arizona | Agricultural and Resource Economics)

Some Basic Mineral Economics

The primary competitor to South 32’s Hermosa Site mine is the massive facility already operating in Alaska … the Canadian-owned Red Dog mine.

South 32’s Hermosa Mine project is not as competitive as the Red Dog Mine whose much higher grade ores come from an open pit rather than from lower grade ores extracted from very deep tunnels. Red Dog also uses private roads and ports for the transport of the toxic concentrates which shields the public from exposure to the unavoidable toxic dust and spills due to road accidents. Perhaps it would be more accurate for South 32 to confirm instead a shortage of U.S.-based smelters.

Meanwhile, South 32 also has deftly switched its focus to the extraction of manganese, claiming it will produce battery-grade quality manganese somewhere in Santa Cruz County. The same production facilities are popping up around the world. For example, Canadian Manganese, operating in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada, plans to develop vast reserves of much richer ore and start a battery-grade manganese production facility without major environmental impacts.

Last but not least, as Tesla and other battery developers have shown already with the adoption of manganese-free, lithium iron phosphate-based batteries (LFP), innovation proceeds at a very fast pace. What is needed now may not be needed tomorrow.

FAST 41-Tracked

Do not be dissuaded by assertions that the South 32 project is unstoppable because it rests on so-called patented (that is, private) land. South 32’s environmental permitting future now rests before a major federal inter-agency review panel.

Contact your federal and state elected officials. Compel their attention and demand that they bring the full array of regulatory tools to bear on this matter in support of the public interest.