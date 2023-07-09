The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In the dark netherworld of right-wing populism, enemy central is known as the Deep State. Most Americans call it the Federal Government, but to conspiracists it is a collection of rabid Marxists, child abusers, traitors, and general miscreants. It is headed not by the president, but an evil force named Q who is the central actor in this imagined QAnon conspiracy of the damned.

This would seem to be rich material for comics were it not that the leading candidate for the Republican nomination wears a Q label pin overlaid with the words “The Storm is Coming.” In the lexicon of QAnon believers, the so-called storm is a second Trump presidency when political enemies will be tried and executed on television.

In prior years, our 45th president had winked at the conspiracy crowd, hinting support, but never fully submerged himself in the toxic waste of conspiracy theology. His apocalyptic new campaign rhetoric seems to suggest that he’s gone all in, a chilling proposition for the probable nominee of one of our two major parties.

It will be up to the Democratic nominee, presumably President Joe Biden, to reeducate the country on how our talented civil servants are the glue that holds American governance together. Far from being enemies of the state, the patriots who staff our departments are the envy of governments across the globe. Their ranks include doctors, engineers, lawyers, scientists, educators, diplomats, financial experts, intelligence specialists, administrative judges, health care providers, and more. America’s civil service force is arguably the greatest assemblage of talent in the world today.

Until the Pendleton Civil Service Act of 1813, government positions were allotted entirely by the parties in power. It was called the “Spoils System,” and it survived until the assassination of President James A. Garfield by a disappointed job seeker caused patronage to slowly be replaced by a merit hiring system. Over the years, the merit system took hold of the agencies, and professionals were hired based on educational achievement and after successfully passing challenging exams.

For decades the system was managed by a bipartisan Civil Service Commission, but as the government grew to meet the challenges of war and other crises, management of a large and complicated workforce could not reasonably be handled by a small board. In 1978, President Jimmy Carter led a reform strengthening non-political oversight by creating the Office of Personnel Management and Merit Systems Protection Board which operates today. Layered above this force of roughly two million are political appointees who fill cabinet and subcabinet positions appointed by the incumbent president. These political officials are charged with carrying out the policies of the president, and they are empowered to order actions by the careerists.

During my first stint in the Executive Branch as a young Assistant Secretary, whatever concerns I had about the loyalty and efficiency of my career staff vanished within a week in office. Instead, this group turned out to be the smartest and most efficient I had ever led. I came to fully realize how ingenious our system is.

For example, a single small agency of civilians within the Defense Department has, according to The Economist, “shaped the modern world.” Among the achievements of this team of geniuses are the invention of the technology that created the COVID-19 vaccine, weather satellites, GPS, drones, stealth airplanes, and the personal computer. Perhaps most impressively, these civil servants invented the internet which revolutionized communication and brought the world together. A study by the Brookings Institution provided a long list of government achievements since World War II, among them the rebuilding of Europe, reduction of disease, construction of the Interstate Highway System, improving air and water quality, reducing hunger, and strengthening the national defense. The list goes on to fill a page.

Against this record arose a movement to tear down the remarkable structures we had built over a century. Unpopular wars and scandals such as Watergate created openings for politicians of both parties to criticize the federal government. Notwithstanding evidence to the contrary, President Ronald Reagan announced to cheering conservatives that “government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.” Democrat Bill Clinton followed a decade later announcing that “The era of big government is over.” Neither statement proved true as the government continued to grow and solve problems with the Republican and Democratic presidents who followed.

The danger America faces is that the poison running through the veins of the MAGA right will turn new generations against government careers when our times demand service of the best and brightest. An entire generation of baby boomers is retiring and the retirees’ responsibilities beg for able replacements.

Our wealth and safety depend upon it.