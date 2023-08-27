The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In my generation, the standards for election to Congress typically included a college degree, prior elective experience, and often some military service. Jim Kolbe, who represented Tucson and the nation honorably in Congress for two decades, had those qualifications. Degrees from Northwestern and Stanford, prior elective office in the Arizona State Senate, and tours of duty as a naval gunner on swift boats patrolling the rivers of Vietnam. But there was one unstated standard he couldn’t meet: being heterosexual. Rather than let that end his dream of public service, Kolbe camouflaged his sexual orientation with a marriage of convenience, as many did, and went to work. Eventually, in 1996, Kolbe came out of the closet. That same year, Arizona voters re-elected him anyway. Turns out his work as a statesman mattered more than bigoted perceptions of his personal life.

In the two decades that have passed since Kolbe retired and passed away at 80 last December, public attitudes on homosexuality have softened remarkably. For example, since 2000, public approval of gay marriage doubled from 35 to 70%. Yet during the same period, a Trump-led Republican Party has turned sharply against the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, terming this 7% of U.S. population a threat to our democracy. In Florida, Governor DeSantis has led a crusade against this small population with everything but cluster weapons. His infamous “don’t say gay” fiat is a combination of book burning, teacher bullying, and corporate harassment. When the Disney Company, Florida’s biggest private employer, opposed the Governor on gay rights, he summarily canceled the governing agreement and tax benefits that drew Disney World to the Sunshine State and had been in place for a half-century. So sure of his political indestructibility, DeSantis is willing to risk 90,000 jobs and billions in future Florida projects Disney has already canceled.

Congressman Kolbe was a proud and influential Republican who would be an outcast in his own party today. As Trump and DeSantis struggle to outdo one another with ridiculously apocalyptic rhetoric, it has become increasingly clear that the MAGA-republicans intend to fight the election of 2024 on cultural issues.

With the economy good and improving and inflation subsiding, this is likely because they perceive that their only pathway to victory runs through stoking the flames of divisiveness. As voters increasingly witness the full flowering of the Biden economic program, the GOP frontrunners thunder on endlessly about “woke mind viruses” and the alleged incursions of the LGBTQ+ community into traditional American life. Bizarre, retrograde tales of oversexed public libraries take the place of actual policy initiatives. Boycotts of brand names like Bud Light — guilty of rolling out special packaging for Pride Month — substitute for long-term action plans on trade and climate change. Presidential politics is frequently ridiculous: Michael Dukakis was doomed to an election loss to George H. W. Bush because he put on a silly hat. Four years later, Bush sealed his own reelection fate by not knowing how a supermarket scanner worked. Maybe, the Trump-DeSantis thinking goes, an electoral college majority just might be cobbled out of those seduced by the fantasy of a “woke mob” infiltrating our institutions and infringing on religious liberties.

As political Hail Marys go, this toxic miasma is weak sauce on sheerly tactical grounds. But more than that, it’s an insult to our intelligence, to our fellow citizens, and to the great Arizonan Jim Kolbe. He was a true patriot who served his country first as a soldier, then as a congressman, and finally as a pioneer on the vanguard of a more tolerant and accepting America. His memory deserves better, and so do we.