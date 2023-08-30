





Sweltering golf tournament

What the heck is the PGA Tour thinking having their Tour Championship in the sweltering South? I checked the weather report for Atlanta on Sunday during the final round of the Tour Championship: Temperature: 106 degrees. Feels like: 141 degrees. A HUNDRED AND FORTY-ONE! Are you kidding me? This is golf. Not “Survivor.”

By the way, the high in Tucson that day was 104 with low humidity, so it felt like 101. Just be glad you didn’t pay $108 for a ticket.

Bill Smith

Vail

National opinion writers

The Aug. 28 edition of the paper had a very good mix of commentary in the opinion columns. George Will, Robert B. Reich and Clarence Page are opinion writers that cover the spectrum from conservative to liberal viewpoints. Almost weekly, I read complaints from letter writers that the paper is only printing liberal propaganda and doesn’t cover the news with a fair mix of opinions. These three writers cover the news from vastly different perspectives. While I might sometimes not agree with their views, I like to get both sides of political discussions so I can make an informed opinion of current issues. Most places I have previously lived only published editorials that match their political views, so it is refreshing to read a paper that has multiple views. Keep up the excellent coverage of the national news.

James McLin

East side

Republican ACC requirements

Re: the Aug. 26 article “Tucson Electric Power’s new solar customers to see lower credits.”

I was fascinated by the quote by Nick Myers in this article. He said, “If an industry that is 15 or 20 years old cannot survive without a subsidy, how bad of a business model is that?”

Obviously, Nick Myers has not heard of the following industries:

1. The nuclear power generation industry

2. The oil and gas industry

3. The homeowner industry, where renters subsidize the federal home mortgage interest deduction

As for statewide corporate industries subsidies, how about:

1. The charter school industry that will cost Arizona taxpayers $900 million in the next fiscal year

2. The state’s agricultural and homebuilding industries as it pertains to water

3. TEP’s high 9.55% return on equity for its latest price hike.

I guess the only requirements of a Republican candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission is to be someone who is ignorant of real-world politics and economics and is easily manipulated by those receiving subsidies.

Matt Somers

Midtown

TEP lobbies for 400% profits

Re: the Aug. 26 article “Tucson Electric Power’s new solar customers to see lower credits.”

The Arizona Corporation Commission approved a proposal to reduce credits for excess energy provided by rooftop solar electric customers. The article notes that advocates of reduced credits contend that rooftop solar power producers are unfairly subsidized by other customers.

“Subsidized” makes it sound like rooftop solar owners are receiving handouts. That’s nonsense. A typical rooftop solar electric system produces more power than the house can use. That excess power is sent to the electric power grid for use by other utility customers. Tucson Electric Power (TEP) “subsidizes” the rooftop producer of electricity at approximately 7 cents per kWh for the power it receives. It then charges utility customers 12 cents per kWh to use that electricity. Commissioner Myers, with support from TEP “confidential data,” proposes to decrease the “subsidy” for rooftop electricity producers to 3 cents per kWh. That “subsidy” reduction for rooftop solar installations constitutes a 400% profit for TEP.

George Kalman

SaddleBrooke

Are they pro-life?

So called pro-life legislators care about the fetus but lose interest in the child and especially the woman. Conservatives oppose expanding Medicaid, which would provide for the child’s health care needs for years to come. Some remove people from Medicaid. Republicans gut the public school system, which would provide for the child’s educational needs and future financial independence. If the child has mental or physical problems resources should be provided for its special needs. How about supporting adequate and low-cost child care? Do they expect the woman to drop out of school or quit her job? Will the mother and child then be on welfare? If you call yourself pro-life, be pro-all of life. These pro post-fetal life programs will require resources. Republicans are keen to cut programs and taxes in their bid for smaller government.

Nancy Ward