The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Presidential campaigns have always been more show than substance. They are often filled with boring, repetitive and uninformative stump speeches to partisan groups, abbreviated and edited media interviews, and contentious debates that are memorable more for snarky sound bites than for insights into the candidates’ experience, competence, and character.

If an informed electorate is the goal, this campaigning process is deeply flawed and should change. Currently, candidates’ claims are routinely fact checked as false or highly questionable with many voters never hearing the later corrections.

Candidates and their surrogates feel free to ignore, evade and pivot away from journalists’ pointed questions. Neither party shows any sense of responsibility or respect for the public’s right to know the facts. This shirking of responsibility is unacceptable in a democracy.

While voters can’t totally change campaigning that is shallow, tedious, disrespectful, and drawn-out, they can demand a better format.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have an arrangement similar to courtrooms or senate hearings? In these venues, candidates would be considered witnesses under oath, with the penalty for perjury meted out by voters on Election Day. This type of strict format would incentivize candidates to provide the accurate information the public needs to assess their fitness for our nation’s highest office.

In courtrooms, attorneys expect and judges demand witnesses to truthfully answer questions and present evidence. No evasions, dodges or pivots are allowed. No judge permits a jury to decide a case if important questions are not answered, important facts or pieces of evidence are not presented, or outright lies are not cited as such. In an election scenario, the public is the jury, requiring all the same elements before reaching a verdict on a candidate.

Likewise, elected officials in senate hearings want to know the candidates’ educational and personal background, legal philosophy, moral compass, and how our laws will be interpreted and applied under specific and hypothetical circumstances. The candidates are asked questions by members of both parties and are held to the highest standards when answering them. They must provide evidence for their assertions. Senators want the requisite knowledge before making decisions on important appointments like ambassadors, department secretaries, and Supreme Court justices.

When it comes to electing a candidate to the nation’s highest office, the public has a right to — and should demand — these same high standards.

In this format, imagine Donald Trump forced to answer questions truthfully; Ron DeSantis explaining “wokeism” and justifying his disdain for it; and Joe Biden demonstrating the necessary mental acuity for a second term.

In this format, candidates will be alone — with no distracting and unnecessary opponent(s) or audience — with media representatives and an agreed-to moderator. They will be under oath to tell the truth and provide sound evidence for their claims. Their answers will be immediately fact checked so the candidates and public will know whether their responses were correct. They also will agree to immediately stop talking if the interviewer determines a question is not being answered or a fact is not being supported by evidence. (If a second attempt to get a question answered or a claim supported fails then each candidate will agree to move to the next topic and consider the previous question unanswered or claim unresolved.)

In this way, voters will better understand their political and economic positions; their views on climate change, social issues (abortion, same-sex relations, religious liberty etc.), international problems (Ukraine, nuclear weapons, NATO etc.) and the other vital issues of the day.

It would be refreshing to see how candidates address their fitness for the presidency with parameters that prioritize the public interest.