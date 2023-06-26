The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The United States has ambitious goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2030 and increase the use of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power. Achieving these goals is possible, but it will require a secure and reliable supply of copper that is essential in green energy technologies.

Copper is an indispensable element in the production of electric vehicles, solar panels, and energy storage systems. The metal’s excellent conductivity and durability make it ideal for transmitting and storing electricity, which is crucial for powering the U.S. maintaining energy stability.

Unfortunately, the United States currently relies heavily on foreign imports for its copper supply, some of which comes from countries with questionable environmental and labor practices. In 2022, the United States imported 41% of the copper we consumed. Dependence on foreign sources makes the United States vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, price volatility, and geopolitical tensions, all of which can undermine the country’s efforts to transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

To avoid these risks and ensure a reliable and secure supply of copper, the United States must develop domestic copper mining projects, like Hudbay’s Copper World Project. Increased domestic production of copper will create jobs, boost the economy, and reduce our dependence on foreign imports. It will also provide a stable supply of critical minerals to build our green energy future and help maintain the country’s technological edge. A reliable domestic source of copper will shore up the supply chain, improve national security, and create jobs and economic growth in Arizona. Moreover, domestic copper mining and production can be done responsibly and sustainably while minimizing environmental impacts.

Hudbay is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices at Copper World. For example, we have already recharged more CAP water into the local aquifer than will be used at the mine for its first seven years and are committed to having a net positive impact on local water resources. The permits we obtain to protect air and water quality will require monitoring and reporting to verify that the mine is functioning as intended. And we have already developed a reclamation plan and put bonding in place to ensure that funds will be available when the time comes to reclaim the site.

The imperative for more copper mining in the United States, like the Copper World Project, is clear. By increasing local production, the nation can realize significant economic benefits, enhance national security, drive technological innovation, and advance sustainable energy goals. With careful consideration of environmental concerns, responsible mining practices can be implemented, mitigating negative impacts. It is time for the United States to embrace its copper resources and chart a path towards a secure and prosperous future.