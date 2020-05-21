HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR VOICES

This is graduation week for most Tucson-area high schools, but instead of graduates marching in to “Pomp and Circumstance” past beaming friends and relatives on football fields and in auditoriums, the pandemic has forced the elimination of traditional graduation ceremonies.
Instead of writing about these young women and men, we wanted to hear from them, in their own voices, about what it’s like summing up a high school career and trying to prepare for whatever is next when everything has been turned on its head by the COVID-19 crisis.
We will be publishing words and photos from some of Tucson’s graduating seniors this week in the newspaper, and we will publish them in an online gallery at Tucson.com.
We hope you find these young Tucsonans as impressive, determined and thoughtful as we do. Congratulations to the class of 2020!
