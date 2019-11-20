The people should decide Trump’s fate
Regarding the recent impeachment hysteria by the sour grape Democrats, we have heard for so long now how President Trump is not above the law. Let’s also not forget that Joe Biden (and family), Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are also not above the law. In the end, let the American people decide in November 2020, not a few Congressman from California and New York, and a couple of liberal progressive socialists running for the Democratic nomination for president.
Frank Klonoski
Oro Valley
We must act now in fight against climate change
In a multi-author report published last Wednesday in the medical journal The Lancet, we read: “The life of every child born today will be profoundly affected by climate change.” Not only is our health currently suffering due to the climate crisis, but without taking this issue much more seriously, we and future generations face the very real prospect of a fundamentally altered world.
This would mean more disease, famine, natural disasters and mental health issues. It would be a more violent world. While the most vulnerable among us would be disproportionately affected, this would impact everyone.
What we are facing is a serious public health crisis. Humanity is literally in a long-term fight for survival.
The hour is late, but if we act now, there is cause for hope. People need to educate themselves and pressure politicians to take action now. We urgently need our country to reaffirm its commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement, not withdraw from it.
John Saba
Midtown
The GOP has nothing to do with fascism
Re: the Nov. 13 letter “Vice President plays politics with USAID.”
The letter writer wants us to believe Republicans are fascists because they stand for the primacy of the state. Nothing could be further from the truth. Just ask a Republican.
Republicans traditionally stand for individual rights, not centralized control. They recognize that individual initiative and entrepreneurial spirit are superior drivers of society than centralized management.
Socialism is an economic system where the state either owns or shares with the public the means of production, cooperatively controlled to protect individual rights. Capitalism repeatedly outperforms socialism economically and our Constitution protects our rights.
Communism is seen as a stand-alone political system, one that always co-opts individual initiative.
The letter writer is trying to split hairs, failing to see that all three are simply variations of centralized state control.
When President Trump claims his nationalism, he is expressing his belief in America being number one, not some form of modern socialistic-dictatorship. To believe otherwise is testament to scrambled thinking.
Geoffrey Fox
East side
Mental health, not guns, should get the spotlight
Earlier today, Santa Clarita’s Saugus High School joined the more than 30 other American high schools struck by school shootings in 2019 alone. Unfortunately, whenever such calamities occur, the national conversation inevitably turns to gun control and the role of arms proliferation in enabling such attacks. Proponents of such measures, though well-meaning, are misdirected.
The only thread between the dozens of school shootings is the mental instability and depression of perpetrators. Even if gun control can limit the scope of attacks, it will never prevent them altogether because the true cause is poor mental health. If legislators instead focused on providing more opportunities for students to receive counseling and battle the impulses that plague them, they can stop attacks before they ever manifest. If the teenagers of our communities must resort to violence to make a statement, it is a failure on our part, and we ought to remember that.
Arthur Estes
Midtown