More #RakeNews from our president
Donald Trump is loathe to visit California, but when he does he uses the opportunity to bash the state as a whole and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in particular.
For instance, he blames Newsom for failed forest management and the spate of wildfires, saying California should “rake” its forests like they do in Finland.
Trump said he learned about raking from the Finnish president, which, like so many of his stories, didn’t happen.
Finnish people then jokingly hashtagged #RakeNews. It is a joke.
Equipment for raking forests hasn’t been invented, nor methods devised to navigate escarpments, outcroppings, steep pitches, felled trees, boulders, lack of roads, et cetera.
Even if 1,000 acres a day could be raked, it would take decades to clear just a fraction of the millions of California forest acres.
But the real joke isn’t forest raking, it’s a leader who believes in such a ridiculous proposal. A sad joke.
Steve Gray
Oro Valley
Mayor, council should represent all of us
A number of opinion columns and letters recommended raises for the mayor and council due to the “good work” they did, especially “revitalization of commercial and residential development in downtown Tucson.” Obviously, voters didn’t agree that the politicians were doing good work.
City roads remain in horrible shape. Traffic enforcement remains almost non-existent, stop signs are merely recommendations, red-light running is routine, speed limits are suggested minimums and using turn signals is frowned upon.
Worse, spending millions of taxpayer dollars on downtown Tucson benefits only the 2% at the expense of the 98%. Witness the poorly maintained parks, medians full of weeds, the growing numbers of vacant commercial buildings everywhere, et cetera.
My suggestion to the “new” mayor and council: Address the issues that affect the 98%. You know, those of us who avoid downtown due to its never-ending construction mess, traffic jams, parking problems and unpleasant conditions. Our patience is running out.
Barry Austin
Foothills
There are too many bad ideas on social media
Social media gives a venue for people to bully victims into acts of desperation, like suicide. I find it hard to believe that CEOs can look at themselves in the mirror, knowing that they are part of this problem. Is there no end to the greed that someone must have to profit on innocent lives lost?
Social media can be a good tool for connecting people, but some of the benefits are questionable. There needs to be better censorship of material. Social media sites should be required to put only constructive ideas on the internet, without attacking any individual. Otherwise, social media is committing a crime against humanity.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Supreme Court
should uphold DACA
Where America began for me was as a boy and in the memory of putting up my first American flag to proudly hang outside my family’s home for the grand possibilities of offering our collective help to others, who, like most of our relations, had come from other places around the world. On my mother’s side, it was from Ireland, and on my father’s, France. This incredible acceptance of others thrilled me within my developing younger bones and now continues in the memory of older ones.
The thrill is still there, and I can feel it in through the power of DACA, which gives people from all reaches and cultures a safe haven to continue this sacred experiment called America. Now, may the members of the Supreme Court remember their roots and rule in favor of our soon-to-be fellow citizens.
Joseph Robinett
Midtown
We shouldn’t cheap out on our election security
Our democracy depends on trust in the outcome of our elections. Right now, that trust is under threat due to cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The Senate can help states fix those vulnerabilities by approving much-needed funding. The continuing budget resolution keeping the government operating right now expires on Nov. 21. The Senate will likely either pass an appropriations bill to keep our government running or another continuing resolution by that date.
We need one or the other to include sufficient funding for states to secure their voting systems in time for the 2020 elections.
Experts say this will take $600 million or more. Sen. Mitch McConnell has come out in support of $250 million in election security funding, but that is not nearly enough.
Imagine the chaos and civil strife that could ensue if voters have any doubts about the outcome of the 2020 elections up and down the ballot. From one concerned citizen to others: Contact Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema and urge them to support $600 million for election security.
Sarah Congdon
Foothills
Morality doesn’t matter to Forever Trumpers
Wow, the Forever Trumpers should stop complaining, at least for a while. They controlled the comment section in Sunday’s paper. Good for the Arizona Daily Star, giving them their due.
I must say, between the “lamestream” media and the “deep state,” they sure have their talking points down. My worry is what they don’t talk about. Dare we talk about “the Donald” from what we know?
The fact that he’s a misogynist, no dispute. The fact that his policies ripped lives apart at the border, no dispute. The fact that he’s a white supremacist, as was his father, no dispute. The fact that he held up congressionally approved funding to Ukraine for his personal politics, no dispute. The fact that he tried to intimidate an ambassador during the impeachment inquiry (not trial) last Friday, no dispute.
Does morality even matter to these Forever Trumpers? It doesn’t seem to, and that should be the most concerning fact of all.
Mary Bradley
Midtown
Professor doesn’t speak for all American Jews
Re: the Nov. 17 opinion “American Jews being pushed to the left on Israel.”
Professor Samuel G. Freedman’s views on Israel are based on faulty history. Israel’s policies on settlements, the Golan Heights and a military presence in the Jordan Valley started in 1967 and has been continued by left- and right-wing governments.
Freedman’s reference to Israel as “a martial state ruling over several million disenfranchised Palestinians and marching headlong toward apartheid,” is a pejorative description. Israel has, of necessity, had a military force since 1948. Martial state, indeed.
Palestinians aren’t disenfranchised, whatever that means, since Palestinians can vote in “free elections” if allowed by leader Mahmoud Abbas. A peace treaty? With whom? Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, al Fatah?
Professor Freedman should learn the meaning of apartheid as practiced in South Africa. Then let us know how it applies to Israel. Israel’s first duty is self-preservation. If the Democratic left withdraws its support for Israel, China may be glad to step in.
Israel did not leave American Jews or the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party and some American Jews have left Israel.
Jerome Spier
Oro Valley
After recycling cutbacks, why don’t we pay less?
Tucson has cut back on recyclable pickups to every other week, thereby saving beaucoup bucks. So why aren’t taxpayers getting refunds on their trash bills?
Frank Pisut
West side