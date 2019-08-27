Trump’s true reason for wanting Greenland
At first I didn’t get why our president would make such a bold, imaginative suggestion that we buy Greenland, but now I think I have figured it out.
We would buy Greenland, transplant all 56,000 or so Danes who live there to the United States and in return send our undocumented immigrants to Greenland.
To sweeten the deal, we would offer our undocumented immigrants wonderful incentives like 40 acres of ice and tundra (but our government keeps the oil and mineral rights to each parcel) and a gassed up snowmobile. I’m sure our president envisions hundreds of thousands accepting such a generous offer.
And what a brilliant move to solve Donald Trump’s browning of America problem, since the people of Greenland are in the main nearly snow white. Such a plan would almost certainly merit him pages in world history and our president would probably feel so good about the accomplishment that he would feel entitled to rename Greenland as Trumpland
Gary McCarthy
North side
Who chooses
‘the chosen one?’
With every passing day, the president proffers the world according to Trump to his tribe. It is nearly biblical, in vaudevillian style. Recently, he declared himself “the chosen one,” while looking to the heavens as if receiving divine direction. Yikes.
His spiritual opinion of himself would be laughable were we not stuck with him in a daily time loop. So, the Trump reality show rambles on and on. But, like the weather, if you don’t agree with what he’s espousing, wait. He’ll change positions tomorrow … à la the NRA. Which causes me to opine: Donny John Boy’s spine is Jell-O.
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
Let parents opt out of curriculum they oppose
The family life curriculum under consideration by the TUSD Governing Board takes a positive, problem-solving approach that can help students make informed decisions and behave toward others with respect. It helps students develop communication skills that can keep them safe and healthy.
As demonstrated at the public meeting at Cholla High School on Aug. 22, there is a vocal group of parents who would ban this curriculum from all students rather than exercising their parental rights to opt-out their own children. This puts the board in a no-win position.
Board members cannot satisfy all of their constituents, but neither can they be coerced into censoring a curriculum that is much needed, based on the testimonies of the majority of the youth who spoke at the meeting.
In our over-sexualized society, children and teens need strategies to keep themselves and their friends safe so they will not become victims or perpetrators of unwanted touching, bullying, or harassment. If you oppose this curriculum, please opt-out rather than censor.
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side
Government must
stop phone scammers
I received a voicemail informing me that my Social Security number had been suspended due to some questionable online activity. I have developed a healthy skepticism that occasionally pays off. When these things happen, I dream of having a button on my phone that, if pushed, the Wrath of God would come down not only on the scammer but also on those who are behind this fraud.
I know that is not going to happen, the button, I mean.
However, these fraudsters operate with seeming impunity and little interference from the agencies that should be protecting us. The question that plagues me is why?
Are we technologically incapable? Do we lack IT people who can write the code that would stymie these hucksters’ efforts? How is the FCC working to rid us of this problem? After all, they are thieves.
My phone is another entry into my home. I don’t like door-to-door salespersons, but I like intrusive phone calls even less.
Rev. Paul Self-Price, retired
Sahuarita
Millennials offer hope against nation’s bigotry
Re: the Aug. 22 article “Tolerance for racism waning, with millennials leading the way.”
This article highlights a much-needed cause for optimism. In these times when white supremacists and anti-Semites openly march with tiki torches and Confederate flags, it can seem like the United State’s historic mission of “liberty and justice for all” is losing ground and turning backwards.
This is emphatically not the case. USC researchers carefully studying 40 years of data from the University of Chicago’s National Opinion Research Center found that racial, religious and homophobic bigotry in the U.S. are steadily declining, accelerated by strong intolerance of bigotry among the often-underestimated millennial generation.
Instead of a resurgence of bigotry, we may be witnessing its desperate last stand. Next, Americans must express their rejection of bigotry when they vote in the 2020 elections.
Brooks Keenan
Oro Valley
Sanders has a plan for climate change
In 2016, my wife and I supported Bernie Sanders for president because he was the only one who recognized the existential threat posed by climate change.
As a country, we have done nothing to confront this imminent threat and have ignored the warning signs screaming at us from all directions — catastrophic weather events such as floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, parched farm lands, forest fires galore, vast ice melts in the Arctic, Antarctic and now Greenland.
How much more evidence do we need? Have we reached a tipping point? Is it too late to save our planet? I don’t know, but we must do something!
Bernie Sanders has confronted this issue head on and has offered a dollar and cents program to avert climate disaster. He says it won’t be cheap — $16 trillion — but it must be done. He says it would be more expensive to do nothing!
We continue to support Bernie Sanders for president in 2020.
George Girard
Northwest side
Socialism is everywhere in the United States
With an election approaching, the GOP is in full cry about how “socialist” the Democratic candidates are. The implication is that the Democrats are so socialist that it is only a very small step to full-blown Communism.
The United States is, and has been for a very long time now, a combination of both capitalist and socialist. Here, for example, are some of our “socialist” programs: police and fire departments; public libraries; highways; schools; most of the universities; public toilets; public parks; public parking; the military; hospitals; and public everything.
So I have this to say to my GOP friends. Before you start pointing fingers and calling names, maybe you should do some basic homework, read up on the subject, listen to the various available airwaves and then make your accusations based on fact.
Thomas Schell
North side
NRA bears much blame
for nation’s gun violence
What kind of kids will Americans be raising if every one of them comes to school and hears teachers, parents and administrators explain lockdowns and what to do if there is an active shooter in the school?
How do parents answer the question, “Mommy, why would some man come into our school and try to kill me?”
The answer is that the National Rifle Association and its disciples in Congress want gun sellers to have the liberty of selling assault-style weapons to mentally disturbed men. That despite being a country where over 25,000 people are employed as psychiatrists. And, in addition, so many mentally ill men don’t get counseling.
Our president maintains that “this is a mental health problem.”: This is an extremely weak response to a very real lethal threat to our students, and, of course, as we have learned the hard way, adults in many venues as well.
Jim Waldo
Green Valley