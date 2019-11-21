Let voters make final judgment on presiddent
Re: the Nov. 15 letter “D.C. needs to get on with governing.”
This game our elected officials are playing in Washington is just a waste of time and money. It distresses me to think of the money spent on this political witch hunt while there are veterans without homes, infrastructure that needs updating, health-care issues to be addressed, et cetera. Democrats have not shown our president the respect he deserves.
Like it or not, Donald Trump is our president and, as such, he should be given the respect he deserves. What troubles me most is the kind of message they are sending our youth. We don’t respect the president, so you don’t have to show respect to those whom you should.
Is that what we really want the youth of today to think? It’s time for Congress to get back to the business they were elected to do and let the voters decide whether or not to remove the president in the next election.
Debra Jackley
Midtown
This is political evolution in real time
Re: the Nov. 14 letter “Finally, a voice of reason on impeachment.”
Part of a recent letter stated: “Certainly, our democracy, indeed any democracy, cannot flourish in this environment. The continuation of this approach bodes negatively for the future of our democracy.”
All very true, and if we swap R’s for D’s, the situation would be the same.
We do not have a true democracy, but a representative one. The founders hoped this would prevent the present mess.
George Washington: “The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism.”
John Adams: “There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide,”
And James Madison, writing in Federalist 10, said “democracies have, in general, been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths.”
Conclusion: The natural evolution of a democracy.
Donald Plummer
Northwest side
Loyalty to the Constitution or Trump?
I’ve been a student of American history and politics from my childhood during FDR’s presidency. I am firmly convinced that Donald J. Trump is utterly unfit to hold the office of president or any other position of public trust.
I believe that his inability to discharge the powers and duties of his office faithfully and rationally calls for application of provisions of the 25th Amendment of the Constitution. It is only because Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the principal officers of the executive departments fail to recognize and act upon the provisions of the amendment that the current inquiries by the House of Representatives into possible impeachable offenses by the President have been undertaken.
It is a shortcoming of the amendment that those officials charged with responsibility for judging the president incompetent all owe their positions to him and seem for the most part to consider loyalty to him a higher duty than fidelity to the Constitution. God save the United States of America.
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
Trump has the right
to testify on own behalf
Re: the Nov. 15 letter “Monumental scam plays out before us.”
The writer fails to mention that President Trump, or any of his aides or Cabinet members that posses actual information concerning any potential crimes committed or not committed by Trump, can request to testify and be heard by the investigating committees of Congress.
The so-called “scam” is no such thing.
Why are his supporters not asking Trump to come forward and truthfully testify on his own behalf?
So, the point of this letter is that Trump does have the opportunity to defend himself. He just will not.
Furthermore, his refusal to encourage his staff to testify (truthfully) is obstruction of a constitutionally mandated legal proceeding of the U.S. Congress.
Yes, all Americans should take note and pay attention to the truth.
This is one conservative, long-time registered Republican who is paying attention.
Scott Stevenson
Oro Valley
Some facts behind economy’s ‘success’
The “Trump tax cut” has resulted in much higher taxes for a fair portion of the middle class. This was the result of capping and in some cases cutting out entire deductions most likely to benefit middle-class Americans. In 2019, manufacturing has been in a technical recession. Hours have been cut for on-floor workers.
During the first two quarters of 2019, manufacturing has declined by 1.2%. Many economists see this as a long-term trend. Farmers are dependent on government subsidies more than any time in recent years. Deregulation simply delays cost for environmental damage and health problems on future generations.
The much touted “labor force participation” is partially because jobs pay so little that many Americans have to work multiple jobs to pay for basic needs. Another part of Trump’s “success,” is wage growth, less than 2% adjusted for inflation, not factoring in where workers started. Much of the wage growth came from successful Democratic initiatives to raise minimum wages at state levels.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Respect everyone, including conservatives
Re: the Nov. 10 column “The Star invites everyone to join the conversation.”
People are weighing in on an informational article by Sarah Garrecht Gassen about how certain writers of letters to the editor get a certain preference in publication because there just aren’t many conservatives in Tucson. Gassen, so far as I can determine, is a person of good will.
There is, however, and I direct this more to readers of the newspaper than Gassen, a certain patronizing attitude towards political conservatives. My undergraduate alma mater, UC-Berkeley, recently created a Center for Right Wing Studies. It is more than a little troubling that exponents of conservative thought would be treated like zoo exhibits to be studied.
Some Tucson liberal writers stereotype conservatives as snowbirds or drunken retirees who hang out at bars at noon. I would suggest that everyone needs to seriously “lighten up.” It’s an opinion, not a personal affront.
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
Doctor, perhaps you should lie down
Re: the Nov. 15 letter “Hello, Mr. Trump; lie down on the couch.”
My dad always liked to quip that “anyone who has to see a psychiatrist should have their head examined.”
This was my takeaway from the writer’s letter. His accusations about Trump for not respecting the laws of our democracy and being guilty of extortion and bribery for personal gain mimic the scripted, hypothetical, virtual-reality talking points Democrats are fond of. Disregard that any substantiating evidence has yet to be presented, which is tThe whole purpose of these bizarre hearings. Does this qualify as delusional behavior?
The letter writer labels Trump a narcissistic sociopath — though the term is absent from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders — equating him with Hitler and Mussolini.
Do you suspect that Trump might be a Manchurian candidate?
Great diagnosis!
Geoffrey Fox
East side