Council members need to be more accountable
Several City Council members have had many years to create a sustainable and prosperous economy, yet Tucson continues to be one of the poorest U.S. cities. They have demonstrated that they are not capable of properly prioritizing the use of finite resources to improve personal disposable income.
They offer explanations on how they failed to increase returns on taxpayer investments, then approve increased taxes/fees shifting consequences to their constituents. Vote for members that will improve accountability, transparency and accelerate quantifiable performance by defining key performance indicators (KPIs) and goals, monthly publication of actual performance to goals with corrective actions, if appropriate.
And tie 30% to 40% of council and executive management compensation to achievement of those goals. KPIs should first focus on developing a sustainable and prosperous economy, new higher wage employers, taxpayers/ratepayers, that can subsequently fund needed social subsidy programs. For example, increasing personal discretionary income by 10% a year; reduce unemployment by 10% (job/skills training). We have met the enemy; he is us.
Terry Finefrock
Foothills
No GOP primary equals fewer Republicans
Word is, there is a proposal to cancel the 2020 Republican primary in Arizona, so as to hand the Arizona Republican national convention delegates to President Trump. If this happens, I, and I suspect a lot of others, are out of the Republican Party.
The Republicans have the images of two presidents carved into Mount Rushmore: Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt. I identify with those gentlemen, not Benito Mussolini or Juan Peron. In other words, principles of liberty, not political personalities, are my thing.
Force a Republican presidential nominee down my throat? I have a gag reflex; that’s an invitation to pick another party, and to pick another presidential candidate, or abstain, in the general election.
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
McSally’s support
of POTUS too much
Sen. Martha McSally has failed Arizonans and Fort Huachuca, when she was thrown under the bus and refused to stand up against President Trump who is stealing money designated for military installations to fund his border wall. On every issue that impacts Arizonans, she has abandoned her constituents to grovel before the “Chosen One.”
Arizona needs a senator with backbone and strong ethical values, not a sycophant. Arizonans never hear or see her in public. Why is she so afraid to face her voters in person? It’s time for someone else to step up to the plate and make Arizonans proud.
Lee Aitken
Northwest side
Vaping vs. military assault weapons
Re: the Sept.7 article “CDC asks Americans to stop vaping after 5th death and reports of severe lung illness.”
Really? Five deaths versus hundreds due to gun violence and the CDC thinks this is the issue. I have no opinion on vaping at this point but I do believe we as a nation and community need to address this violent attack via military assault weapons on innocents, both adults and children.
Jinny Kyle
SaddleBrooke
Passports to the American dream?
Re: the Sept. 10 letter “Star must look at all sides of the issues.”
I felt sick to my stomach at the suggestion that Central Americans are selfishly using their children as “passports to the American dream.” I have been visiting the refugee camps in Sonoyta and nothing could be further from the truth.
These are the most loving, caring, gentle people you will ever meet. They are living in squalor yet their children are spotless and given constant love and attention. I have never heard a child cry or whine. They are beautifully behaved and the love between the parents and children is undeniable.
I wish we could have them all here in our country. We have something to learn from them. They are not aware of what will happen when they try to gain asylum when they set out to come here. They are running from horrifically dangerous situations in their home country and are looking to protect their children, not endanger them. It is inhumane and an outrage to say otherwise.
Andi Smith
Oro Valley
Social democracy, not communism
A recent letter writer claimed that you should just look to the Korean Peninsula to see the results of socialism. Actually, North Korea practices communism, which nobody wants here. Nor does anyone want the U.S. to have pure socialism where the government controls the means of production.
A few U.S. presidential candidates are advocating some aspects of social democracy as practiced successfully in much of the developed free world. In fact, if you look at a list of the happiest nations, the top 10 all practice social democracy to varying degrees. Denigrating socialism is just a diversion tactic to increase fear, uncertainty and doubt.
However, you really should look to South Korea to see the success of government-sponsored universal health care. They have had it since 1977.
Lee LaFrese
Northeast side
Republicans, we won’t take your guns
Well, here we go again. One more Republican gun owner misinterpreting an issue. Us liberals do not, I repeat do not, wish to take away all your guns. Your rifles for target shooting, your shotguns for hunting and your handguns for personal protection are all safe.
All we ask is that they are registered, insured and kept safely in your own homes. What isn’t safe are those of you who own any type of assault weapons (i.e. AK-47s, AR-15s). There is no one, outside of the Armed Forces (read Armed) who needs one of these weapons.
These assault rifles were invented for one reason. Killing as many enemy as you can in the shortest time possible. So, once again, barring any junior high jokes about owning big guns, just give them up. The angels of those taken from us at the hands of assault weapon tragedies will thank you.
Robert Ulsrud
East side
Families should be free; say ‘yes’ on Prop. 205
I support Proposition 205, the Tucson Families Free and Together Initiative. Proposition 205 is the fruit of the most democratic process of asking the people to say “yes” to a solution created by the people, for the people.
The time has passed when an informal “immigrant friendly” policy in Tucson was enough. With the ugly rhetoric, disturbing policies and violent actions spewing from the top down, it is disappointing to watch our locally elected officials, journalists and candidates wield lies and fear in the face of this encouraging initiative that simply asks Tucson to be itself, to fully step into its place as a sanctuary city.
With Proposition 205, we can show true solidarity with our migrant friends and families through decisive legislative action that values their human right to safety and freedom. Families should be free and together. Period. We’ll vote “yes” on Proposition 205 because Tucsonans understand that.
Vivian Smith
Midtown
Sanctuary city equals bad policy
The policies of a sanctuary city prohibit local officials from inquiring, acting on or reporting an individual’s immigration status, even when there is reasonable suspicion that an individual is in the country illegally. Many sanctuary policies restrict law enforcement agencies from cooperating with federal immigration officials.
Sanctuary policies threaten public safety. Sanctuary policies are expensive. Sanctuary policies conflict with federal law. Sanctuary policies are unfair to legal immigrants.
We are a nation of laws and we welcome immigrants to come to our Tucson and our nation legally. In addition, our home owner insurance rates will go up and our property values will go down. Small businesses cannot afford the extra police protection .
We cannot afford paying for sanitation cleaning of our parks and streets for the homeless that this brings. I want legal immigration and respect those who have waited in line and patiently went through the system.
Caroline Straub
East side