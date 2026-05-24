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Flying Sams, Tucson

The Star had a good story Tuesday (May 19) about the Phoenix chapter of the Flying Samaritans. However, it should be mentioned that Tucson has its own chapter of the Flying Sams, and we often share volunteers with Phoenix. Our clinic is in El Rosario, where the organization got its start in 1961. We deal with the same challenges listed and more, but many authorities in Baja support us, offering exemptions and waivers. And most of our patients are extremely grateful. We always welcome volunteers — especially dentists, hygienists, doctors, nurses, pilots and bilingual interpreters. Google us if interested.

Rod Callison,

Flying Sams, Tucson, Treasurer and Pilot

Northeast side

Executive branch breach

What is the legislative branch of the U.S. government doing? Don't we have three branches of the federal government to maintain checks and balances? With the most recent breach by the executive branch, where is Congress? Allowing the inception of the $1.8 billion slush fund to compensate “those wronged” by the federal government is insane. Why don't members of Congress get behind efforts to stop this blatant end-around by Trump’s cronies and the judicial branch? Since Trump’s second term started, I had hoped that Congress and the judicial branch would be the adults in the room. It appears the “inmates are running the asylum” in all three branches.