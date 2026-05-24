Flying Sams, Tucson
The Star had a good story Tuesday (May 19) about the Phoenix chapter of the Flying Samaritans. However, it should be mentioned that Tucson has its own chapter of the Flying Sams, and we often share volunteers with Phoenix. Our clinic is in El Rosario, where the organization got its start in 1961. We deal with the same challenges listed and more, but many authorities in Baja support us, offering exemptions and waivers. And most of our patients are extremely grateful. We always welcome volunteers — especially dentists, hygienists, doctors, nurses, pilots and bilingual interpreters. Google us if interested.
Rod Callison,
Flying Sams, Tucson, Treasurer and Pilot
Northeast side
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Executive branch breach
What is the legislative branch of the U.S. government doing? Don't we have three branches of the federal government to maintain checks and balances? With the most recent breach by the executive branch, where is Congress? Allowing the inception of the $1.8 billion slush fund to compensate “those wronged” by the federal government is insane. Why don't members of Congress get behind efforts to stop this blatant end-around by Trump’s cronies and the judicial branch? Since Trump’s second term started, I had hoped that Congress and the judicial branch would be the adults in the room. It appears the “inmates are running the asylum” in all three branches.
When we tell the rest of the world that the U.S. democracy, with its “checks and balances,” is a model for all countries, what must they think when they see the excesses of the Trump administration? The midterms are looming, and we need to vote out members of Congress who do not represent the U.S. people.
Frank Flasch
North side
A lesson in self-dealing
How to make almost $2 billion … and a bonus:
1. Trump makes a frivolous lawsuit against the IRS in the amount of $10 billion. The IRS, controlled by Trump and Attorney General aspirant Blanche, then settles the lawsuit for $1.8 billion to be used as Trump wishes.
2. Bonus: Add an addendum stating that Trump personally — and his family — cannot be investigated for any past or current tax matter.
3. Extra downstream bonus: Trump can pardon himself and his family for any tax misdeeds through the end of his term in ’28.
All of these actions are simply unethical and wrong because Trump controls both ends of each transaction and is benefiting from the outcome, and you, as a taxpayer, are on the hook. Ask yourself what you’d do if any Tucson or Arizona elected official tried this scam.
Scott Hunt
Oro Valley
UA protests
Tim Steller's column on the university's crackdown on campus protests against Israel raises important issues that go beyond freedom of speech and allegations of genocide. One issue Steller does not discuss is the force of the police response, which included the use of rubber bullets, weapons also used against UCLA protesters. At least one UA student was hit in the head by a rubber bullet, a potentially fatal occurrence, as were students at UCLA.
This tactic, among others, represents an arrangement created in 2001 for American police and sheriff’s departments to go to Israel free of charge to learn Israeli tactics for controlling Palestinian demonstrations. Many such departments have gone to Israel for such training since then, with Minneapolis and San Diego among the known examples. Attached to these methods is the attitude instilled in police mentality toward demonstrators.
Perhaps Steller should pursue this line of investigation regarding local enforcement agencies. If a local demonstration is not physically threatening to other individuals, why use such violence against those who participate?
Charles Smith
North side
Courage
I feel sorry for those generals, admirals and high-placed government officials who must face Congress and explain what our present administration is doing. They can’t answer with real facts or opinions on just how broken our country’s management has become.
So, they must prevaricate, claim ignorance, stay silent or just straight out lie so as not to upset the president. To pull the curtain back on the truth is to be fired before they get out the door, with the prospect of losing pensions, being sued, investigated and insulted in nighttime tweets by the midnight writer.
Some of these men have faced danger in war and climbed the rough-house ladder to important positions. But facing the loss of all they have worked for is another matter. Physical bravery is not enough. It would take the courage of principle to risk social and financial wounds.
Ron Lancaster
North side
Farmers find out
Political cartoonist John Darko omitted a critical piece of information in the May 21 cartoon. The farmer states that “They’ll appreciate us when they start getting hungry” as he walks toward the “Farm Bankruptcies up 43%” sign. The silos state many of the problems farmers face, such as tariffs, fertilizer costs, climate change and loss of markets, as well as high diesel prices. What he failed to include is that up to 85% of farmers and ranchers support Trump and the GOP — the architects of the very issues Darko presents. There is an acronym some on the left use when describing this behavior of voting against your self-interest; it is F.A.F.O. (you'll have to look it up yourself).
Jeff Albiniak
Midtown
The past is present
William Faulkner said, “The past is never dead. It's not even past.”
We are experiencing that now with the arrest and detention of non-criminal DACA recipients, hate crimes against Jews, Muslims, Black people, Hispanic people and Asian people, misogyny, illegal wars, alleged revenge against Trump opponents, incredible corruption in all branches of government — legislators, the president, cabinet members and friends — and conservative Supreme Court justices allegedly making billions of dollars at taxpayers' expense, authoritarianism, the Ebola virus potentially becoming another pandemic with incompetents leading the health department, daily mass shootings, homelessness and soaring inflation.
Governments were created to better the lives of citizens and create a safe and prosperous country. What has happened? When will the American people and politicians take a stand against what the writer describes as a cruel, narcissistic, demented destroyer of America?
Let go of the past. Think about the future. Vote them out!
Sandra Katz, M.D., J.D
Foothills
Waking up every day to a nightmare
The American people are not supposed to wake up every day terrified of what their president might do. This is not normal.
Terry Louck
East side
Relief for Karla Toledo
President Obama created a program for young people under 31 when the program began in 2012. These individuals must have arrived in the U.S. before turning 16 and lived here continuously since 2007. The DACA program was a compromise devised after Congress repeatedly failed to pass the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act, which would have offered those who arrived here, through no fault of their own, as children a chance at permanent legal residency. The bipartisan act was first introduced in 2001 but repeatedly failed to pass.
Now a local resident, Karla Toledo, was aggressively arrested by ICE this past Monday due to her “alleged violation of her conditions.” She was authorized to travel out of the country and was taken into custody. Reports indicated she complied with all requirements since childhood.
Call Sen. Gallego (Tucson 480-697-3600, DC 202-224-4521). Call Sen. Kelly (Tucson 520-475-5177, DC 202-224-2235).
ICE's conduct was excessive and unlawful.
Margarita Bernal
West side