Join the Daily Star opinion team tomorrow for last election chat of the season

With a week to go until Election Day 2020, the Opinion page team is ready to go with our last Zoom chat of the election season. We’ll be joined by a longtime Opinion page contributor and special guest, Dr. Marilyn Heins.
Dr. Heins is a retired pediatrician, parent, grandparent, columnist and author. She welcomes questions about people throughout the life cycle, from birth to great-grandparenthood. She became a contributing columnist for the Arizona Daily Star in 1989.
The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link to our discussion on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m., email editor Sarah Garracht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com. We hope to see (or hear) you there!
