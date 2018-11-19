Thanks to the tradesmen who stopped along Oracle Road between Catalina State Park entrance and Tangerine Road Monday morning to help me put out a fire that was spreading along the east side of the road. My wife and I were just returning from walking the dog in the park when we passed a small grass fire. I stopped then car and went back to stamp it out only to realize it was spreading too rapidly.
I yelled to my wife to call 911 and the turned back to the fire. Within a time that would be measured in seconds (not minutes) trucks from three tradesmen stopped and were already bringing tools and water to put out the fire. By the time an Oro Valley police cruiser stopped, the fire was out. Without those young men on their way to work who stopped this could have resulted in a serious situation. Thanks to these wonderful young men.
Lawrence Klein
Oro Valley
