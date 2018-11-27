Along with most everyone else, I consider it important to stay informed. And as most everyone else knows, that can be depressing at times. So it was very refreshing to hear what happened regarding the Washington/ Washington state football game last weekend.
For those who may not have heard, the bus carrying the WSU band skidded on ice. As I understand it, 43 members of the band ended up in the hospital, and the trip had to be called off. All was not lost, since the WSU band could not attend, the UW band played the WSU school song for their fans. What a class act! Someone asked me who won. I think they all did, and I think I just caught a glimmer of hope for the world.
David Hatch
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.