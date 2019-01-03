Thank You to the community of Tucson and the organizers of the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl for your great hospitality and an awesome trip. As a alumni and fan of the Nevada Wolf Pack, I've attended bowl games in other cities over the years but the Arizona Bowl bowl is cut above the rest. I was very impressed with the patriotic feel of this year's game and the wonderful community spirit by everyone involved. I look forward to seeing big things out of Tuscon's bowl game in the coming years and hope to make a return trip soon.
Scott Carey
Sparks, Nev.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.