During a routine bike ride on Aug. 11, my husband, Ben, crashed and suffered a catastrophic injury, resulting in his death. While this has been an overwhelming loss, I want to acknowledge the many people who tried to save his life.
I thank our fellow cyclists who stopped to help. TFD Station #4 first responders, including my cousin Rick, thank you for your expertise and compassion. I am grateful for the ED Trauma staff, Trauma ICU staff, and Surgical Team at BUMC, for their care. Dr. Shridharani, I want to acknowledge your outstanding surgical skill and compassion. Thank you for answering our questions, even when it was painful to hear. You made a difficult outcome easier to bear. Thank you, Dr. O’Keeffe for your care during daily rounds. My heartfelt gratitude to ICU nurses Kailey, Brian and Kristin for your excellent care and compassion.
To the many other people who supported us, I apologize for not being able to name you all. Our family is forever grateful.
Diane Rensvold
Foothills
