Our newspaper carrier, Dannie Crockett, means something to us. Before we even met him, we knew he cared. He cared that he did the job he was paid to do. He cared that our paper stayed dry. He cared that we didn’t have to walk far outside our door to reach the paper. Most days we just heard the soft thump of the paper sliding to our door.
Occasionally, we would catch him in the act during his early morning deliveries and were able to find out who the man behind the excellent service was and why he performed the “extra” that we did not ask for but, nevertheless, were most grateful. We are going to miss our early morning gnome. Have a great retirement, Mr. Crockett. You deserve it! Thanks from the bottom of our hearts for caring about strangers.
Linda Callahan
West side
