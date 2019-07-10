While I have no idea how many even more contempt-worthy letters than "Don't allow children to suffer" (July 5) the Star might receive, it should never have humored letter-writer Kurt Ohlrich's sick humor by publishing his.
The letter suggested a bumper sticker, "You can't be a Catholic and anti-pedophile." Sorry, but this is simply anti-Catholicism , what is properly called "prejudice" or "hatred," hiding behind an appalling problem that is as upsetting to virtually all Catholics as to anyone else.
For whatever reason, being anti-Catholic is taken as socially acceptable. Why? Would writer Ohlrich mock Muslims because of Al Qaeda?
I think not; I would at least hope he is not so ignorant.
The Roman Catholic Church is an organization of humans, all of whom like me, perhaps not like Ohlrich, are imperfect, but it is a human organization that aspires to a higher cause.
John Johnson
Foothills
