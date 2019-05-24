My wife and I decided to drive up to Pinetop a week ago. We made it as far as a rock in the road 6 miles north of the town of Winkleman where the rock destroyed our tire. The road is narrow just there with no shoulder. I pulled as far off as I could but it was a dangerous spot. Then I discovered that there was no cellphone service. A short time later, a couple in a big pickup truck stopped. Their truck was actually a tow truck for their business in Pinetop. They hooked us up and towed our car 6 miles down the road to Winkelman. They unhooked the car in a gas station where we could call AAA to change the tire for us. They would not accept any money and then drove on toward Tucson where their daughter was having a baby, They were real Good Samaritans and I just want to thank them.
Michael Kennedy
Foothills
