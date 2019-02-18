This morning my husband and I had breakfast at Coco's Restaurant on Oracle Road. When being seated, the lady behind me smiled, I smiled, and said "Good Morning." After she finished her meal, I heard her tell the server that she was on her way to work. As she got up to leave, she said: "You folks have a wonderful day" and I replied the same to her with a smile. A few minutes later our server came over and told us she had paid for our meal. We were speechless. I have never had this happen in the 60 years of living in Tucson.
I don't know the name of this lady, but I want to "thank her so very much." A smile says a thousand words — a random act of kindness.
Linda Sanders
Foothills
