How do we keep hurtful speech and actions away from our lives, marriages, and public discourse?
Whether you are in a marriage or other relationship, at work, a president, state, or national legislator, or the mayor of Charlottesville confronted by those who would use hate speech in a city public meeting. I propose applying a single standard in which we ask: "Is what I am about to do or say create or sustain life?" If the answer is "no," stop.
If we remove everything that has been said or made up about living, were we to strip away all culture, we might note that humankind, alongside every other organism on earth, is designed to "be fruitful and multiply," no more, no less. We are designed to create and sustain life. I assert that we are designed to feel happy, satisfied when we follow the paths of life. And, when we turn to the dark side, engage in that which diminishes life — inevitably we will be unhappy, depressed, and wither away.
Paul Zohav M.Ed.
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.