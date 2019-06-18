While at the eastside Costco this Father's Day I thanked a WW II vet pumping gas. However, while inside the warehouse I noticed a fellow male baby boomer wearing a "F" Trump baseball cap. I dont' care if the subject of his ire was Trump, Obama, Doug Ducey, Popeye the Sailor, or Joan of Arc , this was plainly wrong with a store full of children. Yes, I have used that word plenty of times in my life but I always considered my surroundings and audience before uttering this expletive. I can hear the response, "Yeah but it's his right" but to me it's just selfishness on his part. I wonder if he wears it in front of his grandkids?
Mark Moral
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.