While at the eastside Costco this Father's Day I thanked a WW II vet pumping gas. However, while inside the warehouse I noticed a fellow male baby boomer wearing a "F" Trump baseball cap. I dont' care if the subject of his ire was Trump, Obama, Doug Ducey, Popeye the Sailor, or Joan of Arc , this was plainly wrong with a store full of children. Yes, I have used that word plenty of times in my life but I always considered my surroundings and audience before uttering this expletive. I can hear the response, "Yeah but it's his right" but to me it's just selfishness on his part. I wonder if he wears it in front of his grandkids?

Mark Moral

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments