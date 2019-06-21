On this past Wednesday afternoon, I was deeply touched when I was helplessly lost at Tri-Pointe Plaza looking for the office of a doctor whose office I'd never been to before. A woman was approaching who was clearly pointed in the direction of where she wanted to go. I stopped her and asked if she knew the area. She immediately responded and asked where I wanted to go. I told her. She took out her cell phone, mapped out the address I told her, and figured out exactly where the office was. It turned out to be an address across the street. I thanked her and we both went on our way.

I simply want to express my gratitude to this stranger because her act of kindness was a reminder to me of the human connection we all share.

Robert Kafes

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

