On this past Wednesday afternoon, I was deeply touched when I was helplessly lost at Tri-Pointe Plaza looking for the office of a doctor whose office I'd never been to before. A woman was approaching who was clearly pointed in the direction of where she wanted to go. I stopped her and asked if she knew the area. She immediately responded and asked where I wanted to go. I told her. She took out her cell phone, mapped out the address I told her, and figured out exactly where the office was. It turned out to be an address across the street. I thanked her and we both went on our way.
I simply want to express my gratitude to this stranger because her act of kindness was a reminder to me of the human connection we all share.
Robert Kafes
Midtown
