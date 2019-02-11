Based on news polls and online comments, it would seem that a majority of the public agree that Dolphinaris Arizona should be shut down after the tragic deaths of four dolphins. Further, and thankfully, the consensus seems to be that dolphins shouldn’t be confined to swimming pools in the first place just for our entertainment. But I’m curious to know how many of those same people have that same compassion for the animals used in the rodeo or for the animals they consume on their plates. Why only care about the well-being of some animals and not all?
Regardless of their perceived charm or intelligence level, “livestock” animals also suffer greatly from our mistreatment and are worthy of our protection, compassion and caring.
Kim Flaherty
Downtown
