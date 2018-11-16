With all the uproar about dangerous immigrants rushing to our border, I'd like to share a story with your readers. I had lunch at a local fast-food restaurant and afterward stopped by the mall to pick up something. As I went to pay at the store, I discovered I didn't have my wallet. Panic and visions of mass identity fraud swirled through my thoughts. I recalled placing my wallet beside me at the restaurant where I must have left it. I sped back and looked on the bench where I'd been sitting. Nothing. There was a young man sitting at the next table and I asked him if he had seen the wallet. He answered back in broken English, but I couldn't understand him. He led me to the cashier and spoke to her in Spanish. She returned my wallet to me. He had found the wallet and turned it in, nothing missing.
Gail Musumeci
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.