My mom and I were driving east on 22nd Street and were stopped at the traffic light on Pantano Road about 3:30 PM. We noticed a soldier in his uniform walking west over the bridge looking for something. Perfect posture, cap on just right, focused on his mission to find whatever it was. Suddenly, he hopped over the rail, bent down and picked up an American flag that had probably blown off someone's vehicle. Turned around and headed back to his car. No fanfare, just doing the "right thing" by properly caring for the Flag that represents the Nation that he has sworn to defend. Mom and I rolled down the window and called out a "thank you". He responded with a smile and a little tap to his cap. We were blessed to observe this act of genuine humble service.
We are grateful for our military and this gentleman represents it well.
Melinda Bobell
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.