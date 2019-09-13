Are we being reminded Sept. 11, 2001 brought out the best in us — compassion, empathy, charity, and a sense of unity? Or is it reminder of a painful past?
Life-changing tragic events dot the lives of all of us — the death of a loved one, loss of a home, the end of a relationship, or the loss of a job. How we cope with these calamities often determines the quality of our lives.
We must not be imprisoned by anxiety or grief by events like Sept. 11, 2001. It’s not healthy or helpful to repeatedly re-experience the pain of old wounds. Self-inflicted suffering is pointless and damaging, likewise the use of these memories to punish others.
We shouldn’t forget what happened but we are entitled to live happy lives, and that requires us to let go of the grief of terrible times and to move on.
Bill Riordan
Sierra Vista
