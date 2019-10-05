Thousands of people wrote, spoke and attended Arizona Game and Fish AZGF and Governor's Regulatory Review Council meetings to support banning wildlife killing contests in Arizona. Thanks to them, Arizona was the 4th state to ban the contests. Immediately afterwards, AZGF announced they’ll be hosting their own wildlife killing contests. Not only is this cognitive dissonance, it’s disrespectful of majority rule and wildlife.
We are living in the 6th mass extinction and it was recently revealed our world has lost three billion birds since 1970, and there is an imbalance of 96% humans and 4% wildlife.
Time for AZGF to represent the majority and stop selling our wildlife to hunters. The EPA banned lead in paint and gasoline, yet hunters continue to use lead bullets, a toxin which may lead to a slow, painful death.
Embrace an opportunity and a paradigm shift, AZGF could be leaders in education, habitat and wildlife protections. Our world needs compassion and empathy- there is no love in bullets.
Robin Motzer
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.