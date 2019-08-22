May Ben always live on in the spirit of everything we do as a city.

There are many people doing great things in our community and the Old Pueblo's growth is a testament to this. Tucson is made up of persons who care about their 'proximus', their neighbors, and I am a proud product of growing up in such a community

So often I am not teaching content or material. What I do in my sessions is act as a guru or life coach to remind - or rather - change my students' attitude about what they can achieve.

When reflecting on why I give of my time and why I tutor, the best answer I have come up with is as follows:

There comes a time when 'because we should' needs to inspire us,

and 'because we can' is reason enough.

Thank you for this acknowledgment, I am humbled. May we never cease to do for others, for it is in this way that we truly come to know ourselves.

Isaac Marcor

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments