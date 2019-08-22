May Ben always live on in the spirit of everything we do as a city.
There are many people doing great things in our community and the Old Pueblo's growth is a testament to this. Tucson is made up of persons who care about their 'proximus', their neighbors, and I am a proud product of growing up in such a community
So often I am not teaching content or material. What I do in my sessions is act as a guru or life coach to remind - or rather - change my students' attitude about what they can achieve.
When reflecting on why I give of my time and why I tutor, the best answer I have come up with is as follows:
There comes a time when 'because we should' needs to inspire us,
and 'because we can' is reason enough.
Thank you for this acknowledgment, I am humbled. May we never cease to do for others, for it is in this way that we truly come to know ourselves.
Isaac Marcor
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.