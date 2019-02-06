Re: the Feb. 5 article "Volunteers step up to keep Alamo Wash free of debris."
I live next door to the Alamo Wash in Old Fort Lowell and happily join the wash clean-up crews. I was gratified to read the article regarding our volunteer efforts and most particularly to hear well-deserved praise for Bob Lindrub. He works tirelessly to clean up the wash, contributing many hours every week.
Working alone, Bob toils year round, in grueling desert sun, and the chill of winter. Bob's committed dedication to his community should be formally recognized by the City of Tucson. People like Bob are few and far between. I recommend that Mayor Jonathan Rothschild present Bob with a formal certificate of commendation on behalf of the city at a public reception well-covered by local media.
Jon Dorschner
Midtown
