As quickly as technology advances with all of its advantages we need to remember that technology has no sense of right or wrong. It cannot cry, laugh or comfort. It cannot write poems, sing songs, enjoy a sunset, or help an old man cross a street, but it can be used to bully people and make them feel socially inferior.
Like any tool it can be used for good or evil. But it can never replace our souls, or our sense of right and wrong. It can be given a voice and it can pretend to be human but it can only do what we ask it to do.
Jay Quick
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.