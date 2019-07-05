Being a child of the 60's, I am a big bumper sticker fan. My all time favorite is "I"m not for or against apathy". I was also big on "If guns were outlawed only outlaws would have guns". However, my response was "if sin was outlawed only outlaws would get to sin".
Today I just saw one that I have to respond to. It is just to easy. "You can't be Catholic and Pro Choice" .
How can I pass on the response "You can't be Catholic and anti pedophile".
Jesus said "suffer the little children", not make them suffer. Maybe you should think about that and tell "Cadet Bone Sours" to think about same thing.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
