I was returning in the evening from a GGVCF retreat in Rocky Point when as I was driving onto Valencia my Miata's headlights dimmed and then the engine failed. Pima County Sheriff Abate pulled up behind me, let me sit in his warm car while he called a tow truck to take my car to the MPG garage. I had a dawn plane the next morning to the East Coast and Sheriff Abate then drove me to my Tucson Airport hotel. What a thoughtful and vital savior he was!
Howland Swift
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.