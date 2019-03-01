Each day, we and our dog look forward to the morning ritual of walking out for the newspaper in our seemingly isolated rural setting. This morning, as I secured the paper, rested my cane, and was fumbling with the plastic bag, I heard a small voice from behind. Turning around, I discovered a small boy who quietly asked, “Can I help?”
Just three little words, offered with sincerity and expecting nothing in return. Of course, I thanked him with the assurance that all was OK, and he continued on to school. Imagine the profound lasting consequences if each of us offered those three little words — can I help? — to someone every day. This young man will someday make a difference in the world. He has already begun.
Robert Swaim
East side
