I am very thankful to the three motorists who stopped in succession to see if I needed help one night after a heavy rain. I had pulled off with a flat tire on the Rita Rd. exit of I-10. I had a spare but not the tire iron I needed to remove the lugs from the wheel. The first two didn't have one that fit but the third driver looked at the lugs then told me he didn't live far away and he had a universal tire iron at home. I waited about half an hour, unsure if he would return but, sure enough he came back and had the tire iron I needed. He helped me replace the flat with the spare and then left me on his way.
Jim Hannley
Midtown
