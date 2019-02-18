Re: the Feb. 16 column "Monastery- turned-sanctuary truly extraordinary."

"If you feel your job is threatened by these simple souls, I pity your pathetic insecurity. If you fear these innocents, I pity you for your cowardice. If you hate them, I pity you for your ignorance."

I was raised in a legitimately Christian home. Anyone who can identify with one of these comments is a Chrino — a Christian in Name Only — and a fraud in that context. "Even as you do to the least of them, you do it to me"!

Ron Stark

Foothills

