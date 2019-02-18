Jim and I were touched by the column about the refugees being sheltered at the Benedictine Convent. We were proud that our community was reaching out to these families in need and were determined to find every piece of warm clothing in our closets to share with them. We packed up our car and headed to the convent. Upon arriving we were excited to see so many folks doing the same thing.
People bustled about, sorting donations. When we asked what else they needed they gave us a list of products that would be at Costco. Off we went and soon returned with our purchases. We headed home with tears in our eyes and smiling from ear to ear knowing we had helped some people desperate for anything we could offer. We shall return! God Bless the volunteers organizing everything from food, to clothing, to health care check ups. A special place in heaven awaits you all! Thank you for your kindness!
Janie Kirk
Midtown
