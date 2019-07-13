I read in the New York Post the story of a shoplifter stopped by security guards for trying to walk out of a store without paying for food concealed in her bag. They called over several police officers who were taking a lunch break in the store. The officers asked what was going on, and the woman said she was hungry, whereupon they decided to pay for her food. What a marvelous Fourth of July gesture! When asked later why they didn't arrest the hungry woman, the lieutenant explained, "We weren't raised that way."
The greatness of a country is evidenced by such simple acts of compassion.
John Saba
Midtown
