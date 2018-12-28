I always enjoy the Daily Star's annual holiday gifts to readers, and my favorite is always the page of Christmas gift wrap, so I was delighted with your decision this year to print a different gift wrap for each gift day. I also appreciated that every page highlighted a different local artist. My family was charmed by the lovely wrappings. Thank you for the extra fun gifts this year and I hope I'm not being too greedy when I say I hope you do the same next year.
Mindy Jones
North side
