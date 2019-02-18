It would seem people are held accountable for everything bad they ever did these days, regardless of age, health, or circumstance. Whether they accomplished good during the same time period seems to mean little. One has to wonder why anyone works to be a better person if they are only to be judged on the bad things of their past? Is there no value to improvement? One would think all people have things they have done they would like to forget, and hopefully many others they are proud to remember. Being less judgmental and more understanding might be a better way to reduce life's stress in the future!
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.