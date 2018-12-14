Today’s commercialized Santa Claus is a distant “ho ho ho” from Saint Nicholas, the fourth century bishop from Turkey who inspired the portly bearded fellow. The original “Santa” defended church doctrine and was recognized as a patron of children. Today’s Santa still brings joy to many and warms the hearts of the sick and underprivileged; in other ways, he has lost his benevolence.
When Santa rings a Salvation Army bell, he’s representing an evangelical movement that partners with trophy-hunting group Safari Club, brainwashing children to kill animals. When Santa appears at Arizona shopping malls, mall owners hope families drop thousands of dollars buying a puppy mill-sourced puppy from its pet store tenant. And St. Nick the Christian bishop is spinning his grave with “Santa Slay,” the coyote-slaughter contest on Arizona Game and Fish’s watch that’s held by those who couldn’t care less about benevolence and probity.
You are missed, Saint Nicholas.
Don Lane
North side
