Dear Mr. Trump, Now that you have discovered that you have the power to solve emergencies with a sweep of the pen, please use that power to deal with real emergencies. Climate change: The biggest emergency of all that threatens life on earth as we know it. Wildfires and horrendous storms are the tip of the iceberg. Americans killing Americans: More American are killed in schools, workplaces, and on the street than in almost any other nation.
People dying for lack of health care: Obamacare helped, but there are still too many who die or go bankrupt trying to stay alive, especially with the uncontrolled cost of medicine. Student Debt: Too many adults are saddled with enormous debt that parents can’t pay off. Many will never get ahead or buy homes until that is gone. Puerto Rico has been in emergency status for too long without FEMA help.
Those are just a few emergencies that are more critical than building a wall. Please use your powers wisely.
Barbara Tellman
Downtown
