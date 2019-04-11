Re; The April 4 article "Carbon fee and dividend propel us to greener future."
Congratulations to the Star and thanks to Edward Beshore for publishing the much-needed opinion piece! It shows us there are ways to resolve our current impasse on resolving the cause and consequences of uncontrolled greenhouse gas emission. May facts and reason overcome the desires and emotions and that cooler heads prevail in our struggle for the cooler future of the precious planet with all its inhabitants. It is time, we the people support the work of civil groups like the Citizens’ Climate Lobby!
Ke Chiang Hsieh
East side
