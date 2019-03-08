On behalf of the Pantano Rotary Club Foundation, I would like to thank the Tucson Rotary Club for its generous donation of funds for our Eco Filters Project in Union Victoria, a Guatemalan village in northwest Guatemala. With their $1,000 donation, we are able to purchase 29 eco filters and move closer to our goal of 130 for the village of 110 families and village community areas (school, church, health clinic, village center, etc.). Clean water is vital to health and at a premium due to the village's unclean water source.
As part of this project, each family and village service group will participate in training to effectively use and maintenance of the eco filters as well as training in clean water and effective hygiene and sanitation practices. Additionally, each family and village service group contributes five quetzals (65 cents) per month toward the purchase of their replacement filter every two years. What to participate? Go to www.pantanorotary.com
Eugene Medina
President, Pantano Rotary Club Foundation
